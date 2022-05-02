Black people must worship whites, they are gods - UK-based Ghanaian

DJ Nyaami and UK-based Ghanaian, CK Annan

Source: SVTV Africa

UK-based Ghanaian, CK Annan has stated that Africans must worship white people because of how they related to black refugees who migrated from Libya to Italy. According to him, whites are ‘gods’ who need to be worshipped.

In a chat on SVTV Africa, Mr. Annan mentioned that he sees white people as ‘gods’ because “the devil you know is better the angel you don’t know.” Mr. Annan indicated that they migrated from Libya in 1988 with no one to host him in Italy.



“If I see a white person on my way to church, I’ll go back home because I have seen Jesus. You will never get everything perfect in life, and we’ve heard a lot about them, but they care.



"They listened to us, accepted us, and gave us a place to stay. Later in 1990, they gave us a permit to stay,” he revealed.

Mr. Annan further lauded Italians as the best people in Europe. According to him, people pay large sums of money for permits, but they never get them.



“However, it is difficult to get certain jobs in Italy as a black person. If a position is vacant, they will wait till they find a white Italian. That’s why I moved my family to the UK in 2014,” he added.



The father of five also shared his journey in the UK and how satisfying it has been living in England.