Blackout hits parts of Amantin due to faulty transformer

The blackout has affected a lot of businesses

Correspondence from Bono Region

Many suburbs in Amantin in the Atebubu-Amantin Municipality of the Bono Region are experiencing total blackout darkness following a blackout in the community.



The blackout which is a result of a faulty transformer located at Grumaline has brought business and other activities in the community to a halt.



Suburbs such as Kitikrom, Line-line, Market, Dagarti Line, Dagomba Line, and Krogya have been without electricity since Friday, October 7, 2021.



According to residents in the affected areas, several attempts to have the problem fixed have yielded no positive results as personnel from the Volta River Authority (VRA) have failed to fix the problem despite several assurances.



The Assembly Member for the Market Square Electoral, Akwasi Yeboah, tells Ghanaweb that the situation has affected economic activities and deprived many people of their source of livelihood.

“We have not had electricity for over one week now as many areas have been affected but personnel from VRA people have failed to work on the fault for us making life difficult for us.”



Joe Kiyim, a businessman and the owner of J.K Cold Store at Kitikrom laments over the losses he has incurred as a result of the blackout as the cost of doing business has shot up as he is compelled to rent a generator at GHC70 per day in order to keep his refrigerators running.



“I am currently running at a loss as a result of the blackout which has been there for the past one week. The fish and meat in my refrigerators started to rot so I am now relying on a generator at a huge cost to my business.”



Meanwhile, a source at the Volta River Authority (VRA) office in Atebubu who declined to speak on record assured that plans are underway to acquire a new transformer to replace the faulty one and that power will be restored to the affected areas as soon as possible.