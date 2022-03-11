Blacks hate slavery but not the slave master’s language and religion – Avraham Ben Moshe

Avraham Ben Moshe, Leader of Common-Sense Family

Leader Common Sense Family, Avraham Ben Moshe, has emphasized that black people dislike everything connected to slavery apart from the slave master’s language and religion.

Talking to Rev. Nyansa Boakwa on Happy 98.9’s NsemPii, he said, “Everything they used to enslave us is what we are patronizing today but we only get hurt when we remember how they treated us as slaves.”



He stated that we have however embraced their religion and their language without hesitation.



“If I decide to quote the Quran now, I’ll be asked whether I can speak the Arabic language which is the slave master’s language,” he said.

He also disclosed, the Bible approves of slavery “and it was also the Bible that gave the slave masters the go-ahead and techniques to enslave black people. It goes as far as teaching them how to beat their slaves and how to treat them,” he said.



Avram shared that, these are one of the many reasons he does not believe the Bible and “if anyone doubts me and want evidence they can read the book of Exodus 21:1 to find out what the Bible has to say about slavery.”