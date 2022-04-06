1
Menu
News

Blaise Compaoré sentenced to life for murder of Thomas Sankara

Sankara And Compaore Thomas Sankara was murdered by his friend, Blaise Compaoré

Wed, 6 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A court in Burkina Faso has sentenced the country’s former president, Blaise Compaoré, to life in prison for the murder of his predecessor, Thomas Sankara.

Sankara, who was not one of those African leaders to be told what to do by western nations, was murdered after four years in power in a coup led by his former friend Compaoré, reports face2faceafrica.com.

The court, after a six-month trial, handed down the sentence to the former president in absentia. Hyacinthe Kafando, Compaoré’s former security chief who is accused of leading the hit squad, was also found guilty.

Compaoré succeeded Thomas Sankara and ruled Burkina Faso for 27 years before being removed from power in a 2014 uprising following his decision to extend his tenure.

He fled to Ivory Coast, where he has since been in exile.

The ex-leader has denied involvement in Sankara’s murder.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Journalists give conflicting accounts of Odartey Lamptey's house
Journalists give conflicting accounts of Odartey Lamptey's house
Inaki Williams’ parents divided over decision to play for Ghana - Reports
Don't force us to table a motion to expel you - Okyere Baafi to Adwoa Safo
Francis Uzoho breaks his silence after his error on Thomas Partey's goal
Southampton coach breaks silence on Mohammed Salisu's Black Stars saga
Referee who handled Ghana-South Africa match to officiate at World Cup
Referee who handled Ghana-South Africa match to officiate at World Cup
The four reasons behind Mohammed Salisu’s unwillingness to play for Ghana
Four public figures who have defended Kwesi Nyantakyi over Anas Expose