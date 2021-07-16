Blame Akufo-Addo, Bawumia, media for Kennedy Agyapong’s ‘criminal conduct’ – Sammy Gyamfi

National Communication Officer of NDC, Sammy Gyamfi

•Sammy Gyamfi says Kennedy Agyapong's threats are criminal

•He is surprised that Kennedy Agyapong has not faced prosecution for his threats on Ahmed Suale



•He says President Akufo-Addo and Bawumia have emboldened Kennedy Agyapong



Sammy Gyamfi, the National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress has outlined the institutions and persons who should take the blame for the ‘criminal behavior’ of the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong.



Sammy Gyamfi believes that the actions and inaction of these institutions and persons have emboldened Kennedy Agyapong and elevated him to the level of demi-god.



He noted on Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana program that the government is afraid to touch Kennedy Agyapong and deal with his criminal conduct.

“It appears some persons are sacred cows who cannot be touched. It appears the current government and their governance is one of an animal farm where certain people are more human than the others.



“The threats of harm made by Kennedy Agyapong on the life of Asare Donkor is reprehensible, condemnable and criminal. Because section of 74 of the criminal and other offenses act of 1960 makes threat of harm a crime so you cannot wake up and threaten somebody with harm or death.



“The reason why he has been emboldened to engage in this conduct with brazen impunity is because President Akufo-Addo, his vice Dr Bawumia and the NPP he belongs to have been encouraging and endorsing his reckless act. That’s what has emboldened him to engage in more of such criminal conduct with impunity. Let’s not blame this on the state.



“Those encouraging him are those who have been entrusted with the responsibility to fight crime. This is very similar to the same threats he made against Ahmed Suale. He had the effrontery to sit on television. The way the media has pampered this man makes them part of the problem,” he said.



Kennedy Agyapong was referred to the Privileges Committee of Parliament on Wednesday for making some inciteful statements against a journalist.

The issue was raised before the house by Tamale North MP who claims that his background as a former journalist compelled him to make that move.



He is confident Kennedy Agyapong will be punished for his conduct and also has committee chairmanship position withdrawn.



“It is my hope that this [issue] will be looked at differently, and he will be seen as one that has engaged in many infractions and, perhaps, the mercies that he enjoyed previously may not be experienced. I also hope that the committee will approach this as a national issue and not a partisan issue,” he said in an interview.



“The aim is not to bastardise Kennedy Agyapong or portray him as a member of the NPP who deserves condemnation. The aim is to protect the life of Erastus Asare Donkor because when we failed to act in the case of Ahmed Suale, we all saw what happened and then again, encourage responsible speech that bring about some respectability to the dignity of Parliament,” he added.