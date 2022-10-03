Blame Akufo-Addo for the rise in galamsey menace not chiefs – Amon Kotei

Illegal miners at a galamsey site

A local governance expert has called on the president to admit guilt for his loss of steam in the fight against illegal mining otherwise known as galamsey.

Mr. Amon Kotei said the president deserves to be blamed for his lackadaisical attitude in the fight against galamsey.



According to him, the president is looking on for illegal mining activities to fester across the country.



He said the president cannot exonerate himself from the lack of decisiveness in the fight against galamsey in the country.



He stressed the president is the one responsible for the appointment of the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Metropolitan, Municipal District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) and Chief Executive Officers for the Minerals Commission among others in the country and added: "It is the duty of the president to whip all his appointees in line to ensure the fight against galamsey is sustained."



He rejected the claims that chiefs should be blamed for the worrying situation of galamsey in the country.

Mr. Amon Kotei supported the Asantehene Osei Tutu II’s position that chiefs cannot be blamed for the galamsey menace.



The Asantehene exonerated the chiefs when the new United States of America Ambassador to Ghana, Madam Virginia Palmer, paid a working visit to Manhyia place in the Ashanti Region on Friday, 30 September 2022.



Speaking on Accra 100.5 FM’s midday news on Monday, October 3, 2022, he said "I agree with the Asantehene that chiefs cannot be blamed for the galamsey menace because licenses for prospecting for minerals are issued in Accra without the consent of chiefs."



"No chief has the power to stop galamsey except a chief himself is engaged in galamsey," he argued.



He said the chiefs have no power to stop the political actors in galamsey but the president has the power to do so.