Blame Akufo-Addo if Ghana fails to qualify for World Cup - NDC Man

Fuseini Donkor, a District Chief Executive under the erstwhile John Dramani Mahama administration has stated that he agrees that government must shoulder the blame should Ghana fail to qualify for the 2022 World Cup.

According to him, to the extent that football is the passion of the nation and also the government is the owner of the national team, the Akufo-Addo administration can be blamed for the country's second consecutive absence.



"There is nothing cheerful about Akufo-Addo's government so celebrating goals is something everyone can do with ... after failing to qualify in 2018... it is the same government that okayed the hiring of CK Akonnor and now Milo.



"Akufo-Addo comes in because he is the one who pays winning bonuses and other funds for preparations. Just as Mahama is blamed for dumsor, Akufo-Addo will have to answer to us if the Black Stars fail to qualify," he stressed.



He was speaking last week on Accra-based Okay FM. He affirmed the position advanced by the Communications Officer of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi, who said the president needed to be blamed if the team flops.

The Black Stars will today play South Africa at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium in the final round of their World Cup qualifiers group fixtures.



They need a win to be able to top the group and advance to the final round of pairing where a two-legged round will determine whether or not Ghana returns to the global Mondial for the first time since Brazil 2014.



