Blame Freddy Blay for disunity in Ellembelle NPP – Chief

Freddie Blay is National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP)

A staunch member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Appor Ababio Kpanlinli, has accused the national chairman of the party, Freddy Blay, of being the cause of disunity in the party at the Constituency level.

Nana Appor who is the chief of Asanda in the Western Region said the National Chairman of the party who hails from the Ellembelle District in the Western Region ought to be blamed for the party’s loss in the 2020 election.



He further claimed that the NPP Chair has not been supportive in the constituency as was expected.



The chief revealed this to the media when about 20 chiefs in Ellembelle held a press conference and appealed to the President to retain their hardworking District Chief Executive (DCE), Kwasi Bonzo.



The chiefs in one accord pleaded with the President, Nana Akuffo-Addo to retain their DCE because he has worked tremendously well for the district and every community has benefited from the Assembly.

Nana Appor could not fathom why the NPP chairman who knows that the DCE is performing well out so he can fix his favourite.



“If Freddy Blay can’t help us, please he should stand aside because the division in the party is too much, why do you dislike the person you have mentored?”, Nana queried.



On his behalf, the Chief of Ampain, Nana Nyameke Foforle II pleaded with the government to maintain their DCE because he has demonstrated a commitment to the development of the district by initiating and completing various infrastructure projects.