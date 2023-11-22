Blame GES for rise in teenage pregnancies, HIV – CEO of Care Love Foundations

File photo

The Ghana Education Service (GES) should be blamed for the continuous increases in teenage pregnancies and sexually transmitted infections, Madam Agatha Johna, the Chief Executive Officer of Care Love Foundations, has claimed.

According to her, the GES approach to sexual abstinence has not been working, hence the increase in pregnancies and STIs amongst teenagers, particularly in the Central Region.



Madam Agatha Johna believes that it is time that GES review their policy of sexual abstinence to sexual responsibility, which is teaching the kids how to properly use condoms to prevent STIs and teenage pregnancies.



She said this during the Care Love Foundations work shop held at Cape Coast-Central Region on November 19, 2023.



“GES should accept that their strategy, which is abstinence, has now worked, hence the increase in teenage pregnancies and sexually transmitted infections among teenagers in this country. They need to accept that the policy has failed and needs a change.”



“They need to review their strategy, move from abstinence to protection, and teach the kids how to properly use condoms to prevent teenage pregnancies and sexually transmitted infections,” she said on Rainbow Radio Accra.