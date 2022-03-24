101
Blame NDC for long queues at NIA registration centres - Ursula Owusu-Ekuful

Ursula Owusu Ekuful Speaks 670.jpeg Communications and Digitalisation Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful

Thu, 24 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ursula says NDC told its members to boycott mass NIA registration

There wouldn't be long queues if Ghanaians took part in NIA mass registration- MP

Don't blame NIA for long queues at registration centres – MP

Communications and Digitalisation Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has accused the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) of being the cause of the long queues at the NIA registration centres across the country.

According to Owusu-Ekuful, the NDC was responsible because it urged Ghanaians not to acquire the National Identification Card (GhanaCard), asaaseradio.com reports.

"… this card registration exercise took off, I believe in 2018 or thereabouts, the National Democratic Congress told its members not to register and to boycott it.

"So the queues we are seeing currently are directly attributable to that action that the NDC took. If we had all availed ourselves of that opportunity at that time, everybody who wanted a card would have gotten it by now, and we wouldn't have been seeing the queues,"

The minister, who is also the Member of Parliament for Ablekuma West, further stated that the NIA should not be blamed for the long queues at its registration centres.

"It is through no fault of the National Identification Authority: it is those who did not register at the time the nationwide registration exercise was opened who are having to go through this thing," she said.

The MP urged the Ghanaians to avoid politics and take the necessary measures to acquire the GhanaCard, saying, "at the end of the day, it is the citizen who suffers. It is not the party which is queueing to acquire the card."

You can also watch the last episode of People & Places here:

