Blame NDC for not maintaining Asomdwee park – Yaw Boateng Gyan

Yaw Boateng Gyan, Former National Organizer of the National Democratic Congress

A former National Organizer of the main opposition National Democratic Congress, Yaw Boateng Gyan has called on Ghanaians to blame the leadership of the NDC for failing to fix the burial grounds of the late president John Evans Atta Mills while in government.

He said the failure on the part of the party to maintain the burial grounds is what has led to the recent confrontations between the late president’s family, the NDC and Mr Koku Anyidoho of the Atta Mills Institute.



The family has accused Mr Anyidoho and the government represented by the Coastal Development Authority (CODA) of tempering with Prof Mills’ grave without recourse to the family.



Meanwhile, CODA and the Atta Mills institute said they only renovated the place to make the place befitting for the burial of Ghanaian presidents.



With barely a week to mark the 10th anniversary of his passing, Mr Boateng Gyan said this ought not to characterize the celebration of the anniversary of the man revered by many.

“The blame can best be laid on the leadership of the party while in government,” he noted stressing that had the party fixed the park located at Castle Drive near the former seat of government, Osu Castle these problems of tampering with the tomb would not have arisen,” Mr Boateng Gyan said.



He said these in an interview on the Ghana Yensom morning show hosted by Kwame Obeng Sarkodie on Accra 100.5 FM on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.



“The NDC was in government after the passing of the late president but failed to do the needful by renovating the park. I know Koku Anyidoho with his Atta-Mills Institute has been passionate about the way the park was left to rot after his burial hence his collaboration with the Coastal Development Agency (CODA) to have the park renovated,” he stated