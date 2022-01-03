Blame chiefs, not Akufo-Addo for the state of the country – Dormaahene

Dormaahene, Osagyefo Oseadeyo Agyeman Badu

Ghanaian chiefs sell lands and keep the monies to themselves -

Chiefs have an important role to play in Ghana’s development



Use resources at your disposal to better the lives of your citizens – Chiefs urged



Dormaahene, Osagyefo Oseadeyo Agyeman Badu, has said chiefs across the country should be blamed for the current state of the country and not the political leaders of the country.



According to him, instead of using the land resources at their disposal for the benefit of their citizens, chiefs use them only for themselves.



“We should not blame only Nana Akufo-Addo and his Ministers for the state of the country because we are also part. We sell lands in our communities and keep the monies to ourselves and not use it for the needed development,” Mynewsgh.com quoted him.

He said the chiefs should use the resources at their disposal to better the lives of their communities people.



“If there are resources at your disposal but it’s not being used for the good of the people and there is someone to criticize you for not helping with the development of your community, has the person committed a crime,” he asked.



Also, he said chiefs in Ghana have a leadership role to play which is essential to make Ghana a better place but unfortunately most of them were not playing these roles.



Osagyefo Badu, according to the Mynewsgh.com report, said by failing to play their role as traditional leaders chiefs were contributing to Ghana’s lack of development.



He said the challenges the country was currently going through should save as a wake-up call for Ghanaian Chiefs to start playing their roles as traditional leaders.