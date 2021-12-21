Blame deputy speakers for Dec. 20 parliament chaos – Nii Lante Vanderpuye

Odododiodioo MP, Nii Lante Vanderpuye

Member of Parliament for Odododiodioo constituency, Edwin Nii Lantey Vanderpuye, has stated that the fight between the Majority and Minority MPs, Monday, should be blamed on the First Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei Owusu (Joe Wise) and the Second Deputy Speaker, Andrew Asiamah.



According to him, the conduct of the two deputy speakers was what fueled the pandemonium.



“Inasmuch as I will say it’s unfortunate that such a thing should happen, I think Ghanaians should put the blame on the First Deputy Speaker and the Second Deputy Speaker. Our democracy and our parliamentary practice is at risk if they continue to exhibit such bias attitude,” he told Joy News’ parliamentary correspondent Kwesi Parker Wilson.



Parliamentary sitting on Monday, December 20, 2021, was a sight to behold as parliamentarians threw punches at each other. This followed a disagreement on whether to allow Joe Wise to participate in the voting process.

Earlier before the parliamentary sitting was suspended for Joe Wise to take the chair, Second Deputy Speaker, Andrew Asiamah had ruled on a voice vote in favor of the Majority to have the bill considered under a certificate of urgency.



Registering his displeasure with the ruling, Minority Chief Whip Muntaka Mubarak called for a vote of division where all non-MPs vacate the lobby whiles MPs proceed with the voting process.



Andrew Asiamah suspended parliamentary sitting for an hour only for the House to resume with Joe Wise in the chair.



After hearing what had transpired, he agreed to the minority’s request for a vote of division but announced that he will participate in the voting process.



The voting began with each MP on the majority side name being mentioned and counted but chaos broke out on the floor of parliament when Joe Osei-Owusu attempted to give way to Andrew Asiamah to take over proceedings to enable him cast his ballot.



