Blame economic hardship on cheating wives; not Akufo-Addo – Maurice Ampaw

Lawyer Maurice Ampaw

Lawyer Maurice Ampaw has lashed out at women who cheat in their marriages saying, they are the cause of hardship for their husbands.

According to the private legal practitioner, such cheating spouses carry what he terms as ‘bad luck’, which negatively impacts their husbands.



“For most of the men who are prospering in life, don’t blame President Akufo-Addo, hold your ‘cheating’ wives responsible”, he said on Angel FM’s Anopa Bofo Morning Show, Friday, February 4, 2022.



He, however, clarified that though some men are facing the brunt of economic hardship due to poor governance, the struggles of majority of men are attributed to infidelity by wives.



While describing cheating wives as witches, murderers and ‘enemies of progress’, the lawyer added that the actions of women who cheat expose their husbands to danger.



He explained that the woman’s lover may kill her husband or force her into divorce out of jealousy.

His comments follow a leaked video of a farm labourer who allegedly slept with 48 women in the town of Kyekyewere, near Nsawam in the Eastern Region.



The suspect whose name was given as Fofo Swasco, is believed to have secretly filmed his sexual encounters with the women but unfortunately, the video was leaked by a vendor he purchased items from.



Lawyer Ampaw has opined that the video be sent to the IGP for the culprit, who is currently in hiding, be declared wanted for his actions.



He also advised the general public to cease filming themselves during sexual intercourse, as this flouts the laws and can have dire implications on them.