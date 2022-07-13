0
Blame governments for poverty – Avraham Ben Moshe

Avraham Ben Moshe22 Avraham Ben Moshe, Leader of Common-Sense Family

Wed, 13 Jul 2022 Source: happyghana.com

Founder of Common-Sense Family, Avraham Ben Moshe, has emphatically stated that Africans are not lazy “but we’re seen as such because of our poor systems.”

Speaking to Rev. Nyansa Boakwa on Happy 98.9FM’s Nsem Pii, Avraham Ben Moshe said, “Africans are not lazy. The issue is that our leaders haven’t built any proper systems for us to build our lives, hence there are no job opportunities for us.”

According to him, Ghana doesn’t have a plan to prioritize education.

“Here in Ghana, education is not the key but rather the padlock. This is why our youths should not only work hard but also work smart,” he urged.

Avraham noted that “the African systems have been created for us to push ourselves and survive on our own, hence we have to work hard to survive.”

He used the opportunity to advise the youth who couldn’t make it to school to find something to do to support themselves and their families.

