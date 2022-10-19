Blame licensing authorities for surge in galamsey activities – Small Scale Miners

The fight against galamsey in Ghana continues to intensify

President of the Concerned Small-Scale Miners Association of Ghana (NCSSMAG), Michael Kwadwo Peprah, says the refusal of authorities to issue out licenses to miners to operate legally compels them to engage in illegal mining.

According to him, it is rather difficult for a Ghanaian to secure permits and licenses to operate mining firms, as opposed to foreigners, hence, forcing the Ghanaian youth to engage in illegal mining and its related activities.



“Getting a license to mine legally is a problem. Most of the licenses are issued to big companies out of Ghana and that is why everyone is turning to illegal mining. When indigenes in mining communities seek operating licenses, they are told the licenses have been given to the foreign companies operating on a large scale,” he told Happy98.9FM’s Don Kwabena Prah on the ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ political talk show.



The long-time miner also attributed the high unemployment rate in the country as another factor for the boom in galamsey.



“The politician always promises to create jobs during political campaigns but no employment is created when they win elections. This compels eager job-seeking youth to venture into galamsey. You can go to Obuasi, Tarkwa, Prestea and Enchi and you will see for yourselves that there are no jobs there,” he lamented.

Ghana’s tradition of artisanal gold mining and the gold price boom which began in 2007 led tens of thousands of Chinese migrants to seek their fortunes in Ghana.



Bringing heavy machinery, illegal Chinese gold miners precipitated economic and social instability as well as increases in gun violence, drug trafficking and corruption



Ghana is working hard to fight against illegal mining – or galamsey – but widespread corruption has hamstrung government efforts.