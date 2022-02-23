Blame party for ‘spoilt’ Adwoa Safo – Fmr NPP MP

Sarah Adwoa Safo, MP for Dome Kwabenya

Former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Obuasi East, Edward Enin, has chastised the party for turning MP for Dome Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo into the thorn in their side.

He posits the party has pampered Adwoa Safo and given all she requested of them; hence, her tantrums and behaviour now are a result of the party refusing her the position of Deputy Majority Leader as rumoured.



“I don’t know what is going on with Adwoa Safo, but the party bigwigs are the ones who dine and wine with her. They have given in to all her demands until now when they turned down her request,” he told Don Kwabena Prah on Happy98.9FM’s Epa Hoa Daben political talk show.



“It is how she was brought up that has made her this way. You can decide to feed your child Cerelac until the day you run out of money and decide to feed the child gari. The child will eventually misbehave and refuse the gari, and that behaviour is no fault of the child but the parent.”



He advised the NPP to go back to its roots and appoint persons into positions because of their competencies and not because they are bootlickers.

The Gender Minister, Sarah Adwoa Safo, has come under heavy criticism over her continuous absence in Parliament. Earlier, there had been reports that she was using her seat as a bargaining chip to frustrate government business.



New Juaben South MP, Michael Okyere Baafi, attested to this by stating that “all the problems government is facing are attributable to Adwoa Safo. Clearly, her intention and posture show that she wants to sabotage NPP”.



Following this, Managing News Editor of the Daily Dispatch Newspaper, Ben Ephson, has called on the leadership of the ruling New Patriotic Party to take a conclusive decision on Mrs Adwoa Safo.