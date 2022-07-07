Blame pastors and politicians for our woes – Rev. Daniel Amuzu

General Overseer of Action Fire and Faith Chapel International, Rev. Dr. Ebenezer Daniel Amuzu

The General Overseer of Action Fire and Faith Chapel International, Rev. Dr. Ebenezer Daniel Amuzu, has said that the problems and challenges people are facing in the country should be laid squarely at the doorsteps of some men of God and Politicians.

According to the Man of God, who is the founder of the Afark Theological College, pastors are getting rich at the expense of members instead of helping them to experience God.



Dr. Amuzu made these remarks at the passing out ceremony of some newly ordained ministers who graduated from the Afark Theological College on Sunday, July 4, 2022.



He further advised that pastors must return to the main purpose of God’s calling to bring transformational and productive changes into people’s lives.



“Pastors are people God uses to bless the church, but we have used this opportunity to make money from the members of the church. I will advise that pastors will look for the purpose of God’s calling which is bringing transformational and productive change to the lives of others in other for them to encounter the glory of God,” he said.

He further opined that the suffering of Ghanaians must also be blamed on politicians adding that “when the wicked are in authority the people suffer.”



To him, politicians are not honest in prioritizing expenditures and this he said explains why the President, Nana Akufo-Addo will be flying chartered private jets in these harsh economic conditions.



According to Apostle Amuzu, the fees for the Christian Universities are very expensive that young ministers cannot afford such fees and pleaded that the fees be made affordable for all.