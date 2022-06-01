0
Blame political parties for monetization of internal elections - Obiri Boahen

Wed, 1 Jun 2022 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

To help prevent the issue of monetization in internal party elections, a Deputy General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Obiri Boahen wants political parties to expand the electoral college.

Obiri Boahen stated that this is an agenda he has been pushing for decades, but the two major parties; NDC, NPP have not given it a try.

He averred that the situation where some candidates pay delegates or induce them with gifts would end if parties expand their electoral college.

"This is not an issue I want to revisit because I have consistently demanded an expansion of the electoral college by political parties, especially the NDC and NPP. This is a campaign I have led for decades and yet, the parties don’t want to do it," he said.

"Let us expand the electoral college. That is the only solution we have left. If we are not prepared to do that, then there is no solution,” Obiri Boahen added.

