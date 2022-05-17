Blame school feeding coordinator for woes of programme – NPP Communicator

Gertrude Quashigah, National Coordinator of the School Feeding Programme

Communication Team Member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kafui Amegah, has blamed the National Coordinator of the School Feeding Programme, Gertrude Quashigah for the sit-down strike of caterers.

He attributes the move from the caterers to the actions and inactions of Gertrude Quashigah, who is supposed to ensure the smooth running of the programme.



The school feeding programme has been rift with a number of challenges, most recent is the programme defaulting in payments to caterers.



“I place the blame on Mrs. Gertrude Quashigah foremost. If she is a mother and there are these challenges then she needs to address them as quickly as possible. If you also look on for your representatives in the regions to use the programme as an avenue to make money, then it is bad,” he submitted in a panel discussion on Happy98.9FM’s ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ political talk show with Don Kwabena Prah.



According to him, Gertrude Quashigah’s inability to address these challenges as a leader has created these problems in the programme.



“The coordinator in the Volta Region slashed payments meant for caterers and that caused problems. I won’t lie to you; the caterers are our people and we are seeing them agitate because they are fed up. Gertrude Quashigah should speak to these issues,” he stated.



School children who are beneficiaries of the National School Feeding Program will be without food as the caterers have vowed not to cook if the government fails to increase their allocation from 0.97 pesewas per child to GHS 3.00.

According to the caterers, the high cost of food items and the general hardship in the country is making it impossible for them to feed the pupils.



They say they are making huge losses from cooking meals for the children at the current price allocation of the government.



The Ghana School Feeding Programme is an initiative of the comprehensive Africa Agricultural Development Programme Pillar 3, which seeks to enhance food security and reduce hunger in line with the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (MDGs) on hunger, poverty and malnutrition.



The government currently provides 0.97pesewas per day for a plate of food for a child.



The amount is considered inadequate to provide an adequate and healthy diet for child development.