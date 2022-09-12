Blame telcos for blockage of registered SIM cards, not us – NCA

Ghanaians queue at offices of network operators to register complaints about blocked of SIM cards

The National Communication Authority (NCA) has said that it is not responsible for the blockage of SIM cards that have been fully registered by their owners.

According to the NCA, the Telecommunication companies (telcos) are to be blamed for the mess up since it is their responsibility to block some call and data services to unregistered SIM cards.



The Director of Legal Affairs at the NCA, Dr. Poku Adusei, who made these remarks in a JoyNews interview monitored by GhanaWeb, added that his outfit is working with the telcos to ensure that the anomaly is rectified.



“For such persons (people with registered SIM cards that have been blocked), it is an error to have their SIM cards blocked and anytime these come to our attention we are able to communicate with the network operators because it is not in the purview of NCA for any blockage to take place. It is rather the telecom operators,” he said



“The telcos were implementing the policy that if the person has not registered, there should be certain categorization so that in a day or two, those persons will not be able to make calls and it did not mean that if you have registered fully that should apply to you,” he added.



Meanwhile, some Ghanaians including the members of the opposition National Democratic Congress, have berated the Minister for Communication and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, and the NCA over the decision to block some call and data services to Ghanaians who have not registered their SIM cards.

Speaking in a Woezor TV interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Sammy Gyamfi said that the action of Ursula Owusu-Ekuful is unacceptable since there are no laws backing the sanction she is currently implementing.



“Before you can impose sanctions on anybody, the essence for which you are imposing the sanctions must be clearly defined in written law and the punishment for same clearly defined.



“So, what law gives the Minister of Communication and the NCA (National Communication Authority) the authority and the right to restrict some cards of persons who have not re-registered their SIM cards or have not registered their SIM cards?” he questioned.



He added that the action of the minister is making a lot of Ghanaians lose their businesses. He, therefore, urged the minister to apologise to the people of Ghanaians and reverse her 'senseless' order.



You can also watch this episode of People & Places here:





Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:







IB/DA