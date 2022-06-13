Blame the clergy for Ghana's challenges – Dr Nyaho Tamakloe

Clergy has gone quiet as Ghanaians suffer – Dr Tamakloe

Nyaho Tamakloe criticises Prof Martey for going quiet under Akufo-Addo's presidency



Prof Martey says he critises government through text messages



Founding member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Nyaho Tamakloe, has said that leaders of faith-based organisations should be blamed the most for the hardships Ghanaians are currently going through.



Dr Tamakloe explained that the leaders of faith-based organisations are responsible because they have been selective in holding Ghana's governments accountable.



The founding member of the NPP, who was speaking in an XYX TV interview monitored by GhanaWeb, added that some clergy criticised former President John Dramani Mahama but are quiet now even though the country was going through a lot of challenges.



"The clergy should be blamed more than anybody for what is happening because my own church's moderator - the Presbyterian Church of Ghana – (has not been inconsistent in attacking governments). For Prof Martey to come out attacking leadership then, yes, was correct.

"I believe when a leader is going wrong, you have every right to criticise him. However, when we have a certain leader now (Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo), Martey is nowhere to be found. For Martey to come out and say he communicates via text messages is very unfortunate.



"Martey used to communicate to the public directly, through either the press or the radio or any other group of people; he even talked about issues on the pulpit. He has the right, as I said, but what is good for the goose must be equally good for the gander, and this is where he falls short," he said.



