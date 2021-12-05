Blame yourselves for NAPO’s outburst – Dela Coffie to NDC on Keta sea defence

Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh

A Communications consultant, Dela Coffie has blamed the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the recent natural disaster that befell the people of Keta in recent times.

To him, if the party that claims the Volta Region is its stronghold failed to do anything about the annual disaster, it cannot blame the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for doing nothing to handle the issues with the Ketamines sea defence.



Dela Coffie made this known when he commented on Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh’s dare to lead a demonstration against the 2022 budget if the Finance Minister succumbs to pressure to put in the 2022 budget anything on the Ketamines Sea defence.



He said “I doubted the attribution to Napo until I saw the video below – He might very well be the loose talker of the year.Then again, I don’t blame Napo. If the party that claim ownership of the Volta Region as its stronghold had done something about the situation in Keta in its last stint in power, we wouldn’t have a cabinet minister engaging in such loose talk”.



It could be remembered that houses and farms were washed away by a natural disaster at Keta in the Volta Region of Ghana.



This left several residents displaced since their homes were washed away.

The Minority in Parliament has called on the government to make provision for the people of Ketamines and work towards ending the annual disaster that sometimes take lives of innocent citizens.



But Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh in an interview with Accra-based Asempa FM indicated that the NDC cannot force the Finance Minister to make provision for the people of Ketamines Just because it’s their stronghold because the people of Kumasi are also faced with floods which haven’t been addressed by the government.



He said should the Minister fall for their pressure, he will also be forced to lead the people of Kumasi for something to be done about their flood issues.



