Blaming NDC, NPP for Ghana's challenges lame – Kyei Innocent

Youth Activist and Researcher, Ivan Kyei Innocent, says that Ghanaians are to be blamed for the country's state of development and not politicians.



According to him, assertions that the two leading political parties, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP), are responsible for the country's poor state of development are lame because ordinary citizens keep voting for them without holding them accountable.



Ivan Kyei, who was speaking in an XYZ TV interview monitored by GhanaWeb, added that if average Ghanaians were to set aside their political alliances and hold every government accountable irrespective of the political party in power, Ghana would be a different nation.

"If you look at other jurisdictions where people take earnest measures to fix their countries and alleviate the challenges of the citizenry, that is not what is happening here. It looks like we have set up a stage and placed comic enthusiasts, and we, the citizens (charged political audiences), are so gullible, and we are there cheering them on, all in the name of partisan politics.



"…with the passage of time, it is we, the audience, whose future is slipping away, but because of ignorance, we don't see it. This is how things have transpired in this country to date. If we, the citizens in the country, rise and take up advocacy to a different level, it does not matter which political party is in power; they will be forced to fix the problems.



"Sometimes, you hear people saying that NPP and the NDC are the cause of the hardship in Ghana. But this argument is wack. That is not the case; it is the mentality and the psyche of the average Ghanaians. Aside from the fact that we have thrown ourselves into active partisan politics, we are the ones giving fuel to what is happening," he said in Twi.



The youth activist made these remarks on the back of Ghana's capital, Accra, flooding again after some rainstorms, which he said shows that the country's political leadership is a joke, adding that it shows that Ghana was not a serious country.



