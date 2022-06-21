Blay LGBTQ+ push: NPP Satan-possessed; Cathedral 'useless, meaningless' without anti-gay law – GACCA Chair

Freddie Blay, the National Chairman of the ruling NPP

The Chairman of the Global Apostolic Conference and College of Apostles, Dr Z O Hunter, has said the advocacy by the national chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) for homosexuals to be left alone to practice their sexuality in Ghana, is indicative that the right-of-centre party is possessed by Satan himself.

A few days ago, Mr Blay said Ghanaians must allow men who want to have sex with other men and women who desire sex with other women to do so,.



“If people want to be gays, it should be their own problem”, Mr Blay told Kwaku Nhyira-Addo on Townhall Talk on Accra-based Asaase Radio on Friday, 17 June 2022, adding: “I won’t go ahead to be a persecutor of those who want to be together as man and man or woman and woman”.



“I think there’s too much hypocrisy about it”, the former Ellembelle MP said.



In his view, “emotions have been excited over it to the extent that we are not sober over it”.

“I honestly do not see the hullabaloo about it”, he noted.



“We should allow them [gays] if they want to”, he argued.



“I don’t subscribe to gayism as a choice because I’m not attracted by that but I don’t want to go into people’s bedrooms. I don’t want to see what they are doing,” Mr Blay said.



There is currently an anti-LGBTQ+ bill before parliament sponsored by some MPs.

Last week, some angry residents of Tamale in the Northern Region pulled down a pro-LGBTQ+ bill board mounted for Pride month.



Speaking on Accra100.5FM’s midday news on Monday, 20 June 2022 about Mr Blay’s comments, Dr Hunter, who is also a lawyer, said: “Homosexuality is a taboo in his [Mr Blay’s] hometown and God forbids it, too”.



“Will he allow his sons to have sex with males or his daughters to have sex with other girls?” Dr Hunter asked.



In his view, “the spirit of God is not in the people Ghanaians have elected as leaders”.

“So, which God are we going to worship in the national cathedral being built by President Nana Akufo-Addo if people within the New Patriotic Party are the ones advocating same-sex relationships?” Dr Hunter wondered.



He said: “The God you are building the national cathedral for abhors homosexuality”.



“The President says the battle is the Lord’s but that battle isn’t the Lord’s. This means they have a satanic spirit in them – a spirit of destruction, a spirit that brings hardship to people”.



“This means those men of God backing the national cathedral are hypocrites”, he added, noting: “They don’t know God and they don’t fear God”.

“Did they give birth to their children through gay relationships? They should allow their children to marry gays. God’s spirit has left Ghana. The recent downpours are indicative that God’s spirit has left Ghana. God’s anger is on Freddie Blay and his family”, he added.



Dr Hunter said Mr Blay “should come and apologise”.



“If the anti-gay bill isn’t passed, God’s favour will never return to Ghana. Until the law is passed, the national cathedral is useless and meaningless”, he declared.



“To all the pastors in Ghana, once you are not against what God is against and once you are not condemning what God condemns, you are part of it”, he noted.