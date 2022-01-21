Blow by blow account of Apiate explosion

17 persons have died in the explosion

The Thursday, January 20 explosion at Bogoso-Apiate in the Western Region saw about 17 individuals losing their lives with fifty-seven victims of the explosion being sent to three different health facilities in the Western Region, the National Ambulance Service has confirmed.



The Acting Regional Head of Training at the National Ambulance Service, Prosper Baah told journalists that, “We deployed all our ambulances in the Western Region. Currently, we have nine ambulances that have been dispatched to the scene.



“We have sent 57 casualties to the Tarkwa Government Hospital, Bogoso Health Centre and then Wassa Akropong.”

On his part, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Prestea Huni-Valley, Dr. Isaac Dsamani, revealed to the media on the ground that 17 dead bodies have been taken to the morgue.



“As I speak right now, we sent about three of them to Kumasi and some people were also referred to Tarkwa. For now, we have about 17 dead bodies,” he said.



But how did the explosion happen?



According to the Ghana Police Service's situational report of the Thursday afternoon explosion, there was an accident involving a DAF truck with registration number WR 2252-18, that was transporting explosives from the MAXAM Company, Tarkwa, to Chirano Gold Mines and a motorcycle.



The rider of the motorcycle, the Police said, was from the opposite direction of the road, and rode under the oncoming vehicle at around 1.25 p.m.

Due to the impact of the crash, the motorcycle caught fire and ignited the explosives on the DAF truck before it burst into flames.



“D/Cpl Isaac Kamanim of Firearms Unit/Tarkwa was escorting explosives from MAXAM Company, Tarkwa, in a DAF van with registration no. WR 2252-18 driven by Alfred Pappoe to Chirano Gold Mines in the WNR.



“At a section of the road between Bogoso and Bawdie, a motorcycle rider from the opposite direction ran under the van carrying the explosives. The driver sustained a deep cut on the head and was rushed to Government Hospital, Tarkwa. The Police escort escaped unhurt,” the Police report indicated.



The motorcycle rider, on the other hand, died with some other victims from the village while some nearby buildings were razed down by the explosive fire.



“Extensive damage was caused to a nearby ECG transformer,” the Police said further.

The Ghana Police Service later deployed some officers from the Crime Scene Intelligence and CID Operations to the scene of the incident.



The teams were led by Deputy Regional Commander DCOP Adusah-Poku assisted by Regional Crime Officer C/SUPT Ebenezer Boryor and Supt. Saviour Ahiamadi.



