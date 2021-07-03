Blow by blow account of how Macho Kaaka was murdered in Ejura

The late Kaaka Anyass Ibrahim Mohammed

• Chief Superintendent Kofi Blagodzi has been explaining how Macho Kaaka was killed by a mob

• He indicated that the mob first attacked his occipital region till he was unconscious



• Kaaka died on Monday, June 28 at the KATH



A District Court in Asokwa, has been interrogating the circumstances surrounding the sudden death of Ibrahim Mohammed a.k.a. Macho Kaaka at Ejura in the Ashanti region.



The 45-year-old Macho Kaaka died on Monday, June 28, after some unknown assailants allegedly attacked him Saturday dawn at his Ejura residence.



Chief Superintendent Kofi Blagodzi, the Ashanti Regional Judicial Police Officer, told the Court on Friday that Kaaka’s assailants who were armed with dangerous implements, first attacked his occipital region (a place behind the head) till he became unconscious at about 01:30 am on June 26, 2021.



He said, Kaaka was returning home on his motorbike when the accused persons, namely, Fuseini Alhassan, a butcher; Ibrahim Issaka also known as Anyaase, a ticket seller; and Iddi Mohammed, also known as Chuburos, a blacksmith respectively, attacked the deceased while he was entering his house.

Chief Superintendent Blagodzi said that Kaaka was beaten by the accused persons until he became unconscious. Then they absconded.



He indicated Kaaka was rushed to the Ejura Government Hospital and was subsequently referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) where he was admitted for treatment until his sudden demise on June 28, 2021, at 01:40 am.



Chief Superintendent Blagodzi noted that the accused persons have since been charged with conspiracy to commit crime and murder, contrary to Section 46 of the Criminal Offences Act (1960), Act 29.



In a Joy News report sighted by GhanaWeb, Chief Superintendent Blagodzi, who led the prosecution pleaded with the court to remand the accused persons into police custody while the Police continued with their investigations.



Her Worship Akua Adu Boahen agreed, and remanded the accused persons to reappear on July 22, 2021.