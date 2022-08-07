Blow by blow accounts of how Kofi Adomah Nwanwanii was attacked by ‘assassins’

News readers woke up on the morning of Sunday, August 7, 2022, to the devastating, shocking news of the attempted assassination of one of Ghana’s most loved media personalities, Kofi Adomah Nwanwanii.

In the accounts of a close source to the media personality, it was a regular day for him until some unknown men on a motorbike crossed his car and attacked him around Old Ashongman.



Below are details of all that GhanaWeb knows so far about the case:



- Kofi Adomah Nwanwanii was attacked in the afternoon of Saturday, August 6, 2022



- Kofi Adomah was on his way back from visiting his house project site at DAMAX Eastate, Kuntunse, which is a suburb of Accra.



- Upon reaching Old Ashongman, Kofi’s car was crossed by alleged assassins riding a motorbike.

- When the attackers eventually got access to him, they used a sharp object to injure him.



- The men aimed for his face in an attempt to disfigure him.



- Kofi, noticing this, made every attempt possible to avoid getting his face disfigured, and in the process, received a lot of cuts and bruises on his hands.



- The men then poured an inflammable substance, believed to be petrol, on the journalist.



- The men attempted to set him ablaze.

- Kofi Adomah Nwanwanii is currently on admission at a hospital.



It would be recalled that on Kofi Adomah Nwanwanii’s birthday this year, he shocked Ghanaians when he made a number of unimaginable revelations about his sexual exploits.



While celebrating his wife on air on the day, July 20, he recounted how their relationship started in his in-law's house.



The radio presenter further confessed on his Anopa Bosuo programme that he had put his wife through so many painful predicaments, yet, in all, she never gave up on him.



Recalling how their story started 19 years ago, the media personality disclosed that he met his wife's father while navigating his way through life as a young man in Drobo.

He added that his wife's father took care of him, and it was in that process that he met her.



While living with his benefactor under the same roof, Kofi said he mistakenly impregnated his wife, a situation that angered her father, who refused to give them his blessings.



"So, I was advised to find a way to do something traditionally. So I spoke to her grandparents, and they said it was the right thing because no matter what, one day, my child will come looking for his father (me)."



The Kofi TV CEO also added that after causing Miracle's father pain, his in-law went head to get him a job in Accra, during which time he impregnated another lady while working at Hot FM.



Watch the video of Kofi Adomah after he was attacked below: Viewer discretion is advised





EA/PEN