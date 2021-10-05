Blows at MCE confirmation in East Gonja

Chief Executive nominee for East Gonja Municipal Assembly, Mohammed Tamimu

Voting processes for the confirmation of the Chief Executive nominee for East Gonja Municipal Assembly in Savannah Region, Mohammed Tamimu, were brought to an abrupt end following confusion over the sorting and counting of the ballot papers.

There was heavy security presence at the East Gonja Municipal Assembly where the voting took place.



The nominee was re-nominated by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to serve in his second term.



Mr. Tamimu Mohammed failed to get the approval of members of the Assembly after polling 4 ‘Yes’ votes out of 33 assembly members present.



Chaos immediately erupted after those leading the exercise tried to allegedly change some figures, a move firmly resisted by the Assembly members.

The Savannah Region Minister, Saeed Muazu Jibril, who was in attendance, quickly ordered that the election be cancelled to avoid blows.



The Assembly member for Machera Electoral Area, Mahama Yussif, was attacked and beaten to pulp by supporters of the MCE nominee.



He sustained some injuries on his forefinger and his leg.



He has since been treated and discharged after taking police medical form.