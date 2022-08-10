3
BoG First Deputy Governor chairs University of Ghana's College of Humanities Advisory Board

Dr. Maxwell Opoku Afari, The First Deputy Governor Of The Bank Of Ghana.jpeg First Deputy Governor of BoG, Dr. Maxwell Opoku-Afari

Wed, 10 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo has inaugurated the 15-member Advisory Board of the College of Humanities which will be chaired by Dr. Maxwell Opoku-Afari, the First Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana.

At the brief ceremony, she noted that the Board was a strategic partner of University of Ghana, Legon in the quest to train students for the world of work and global citizenship.

Prof. Amfo was hopeful for a fruitful tenure and said that she was looking forward to receiving input through deliberations on the Board.

