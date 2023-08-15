BoG GH¢60bn loss: You can do all your politics,Ghanaians will remember Akufo-Addo for good - minority told

Director of Local Government Services at the Office of the President, Dennis Miracles Aboagye

Dennis Miracles Aboagye, Director of Local Government Services at the Office of the President, says Ghanaians will in the future remember President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his government's interventions in saving their lives during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to him, the citizenry seem to have suddenly forgotten the President's sacrifices in safeguarding them against the deadly disease that swept across the world and claimed millions of lives.



He said this in relation to the brouhaha concerning Bank of Ghana (BoG) incurring GH¢60 billion loss in 2022 and the Minority's call for the resignation of the Governor of the bank, Dr. Ernest Addision and his deputies.



“The Bank of Ghana recorded a staggering loss of GHS60.8 billion, which is equivalent to $6 billion. This is twice the amount we are to receive from our recent IMF bailout”, Minority leader, Ato Forson told journalists during their event dubbed "Moment of Truth".



“The bank has also recorded a negative equity of over GHS55.1 billion. What this simply means is that the Bank of Ghana is insolvent", they added and as well blamed the President for this mess saying "the once prestigious Bank of Ghana, the mother of all banks in Ghana, has been bankrupted and collapsed by this NPP economic management team led by Dr Mahamudu Bawumia with the complicity of the Governor of the Central Bank”.



But Dennis Miracles has justified why government relied on the BoG, stating it did so to save the lives of the citizens.

He reminded Ghanaians of many measures that were installed by the government during the COVID-19 pandemic such as government paying allowances to workers during the lockdown, the free provision of water and food, the cost of quarantining people to curtail the disease among others; all of which demanded money.



"Where was the money coming from? What was government supposed to do? Government was supposed to pretend as if once there is no money, there is nothing to do and allow people to die?", he questioned.



He wondered why the bank and government are today being penalized for their good decisions stressing "this basically comes to confirm the long-standing position of government that our economy was doing very, very well and was on the growth path between 2017 and 2019 until COVID came".



Miracles also blasted the Minority and the opposition National Democratic Congress for their position on the matter saying "you can do all the politics and partisanship but the Ghanaians who experienced the situation know that when it comes to the COVID management, this government has done this country a lot of good. And in the future, maybe not today, maybe not 10 years from now; in the future, every single person that lived between 2020 and now will remember Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the NPP government".



He made these comments on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" show Monday morning.