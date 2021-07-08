BoG Governor commissions 65-bed Bank Hospital for staff, general public

•The Bank Hospital has been commissioned for public and staff use

•It is expected to augment quality healthcare delivery in the country



•The construction of the facility cost €80 million euros



The Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Ernest Addison, has commissioned a 65-bed hospital facility for staff of the central bank and the general public.



Speaking at a ceremony in Accra on July 8, 2021, Dr Ernest Addison explaining the rationale for the construction of the €80 million euros edifice said it was geared towards augmenting quality healthcare delivery for citizens in the country.



“Given the size and facilities at the previous Bank Clinic, the statistics clearly showed an uncongenial working environment, characterized by general congestion and clientele dissatisfaction. Furthermore, total active and retired staff population had increased to over 3,000, with a dependent population of about 10,000, which was projected to exceed 15,000 in the coming years."



“These numbers struck a chord with the Bank’s Management as it was obvious that the Bank Clinic was faced with limited facilities which constrained adequate provision of quality health care for the client population and required urgent action,” the Governor explained.

He continued, “To address this problem, Management of the Bank in 2012, mandated the then General Services Department and the Medical Department to develop a Needs Assessment to form the basis for the development of a hospital for the Bank.



“Through a Competitive Tender Process in 2013, a Design and Build Contract was signed between the Bank and Universal Hospitals Group (UHG) for the construction of a 65-Bed Hospital on the Bank’s property at East Cantonments at a cost of about €80 million Euros.”



The construction of the Hospital started under the former Governors of the Bank of Ghana, the late Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur, Dr Henry Wampah and Dr Abdul Nashiru Issahaku and was followed through by the current Governors of the Bank, Dr Ernest Addison, Mrs Elsie Addo Awadzi and Dr Maxwell Opoku-Afari.



The hospital which is located at East Cantonments will serve as a commercial entity operating as a general hospital, to provide world-class OPD services, diagnostic services, and medical urology.



