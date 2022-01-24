BoG cannot reduce IDs for bank transactions to only Ghana card – Ayariga fumes

APC Founder and Leader, Hassan Ayariga

BoG orders strict use of Ghana Card effective July 1, 2022

Only Ghana Card accepted for SIM card reregistration



Ghanaians lament haphazard implementation of policy



Founder and leader of the All People’s Congress, Hassan Ayariga has taken a swipe at the government and its agencies for mandating that the Ghana Card should only be the identification document to register SIM cards and to transact business at the bank.



The Bank of Ghana in a statement dated Wednesday, January 19, directed that with effect from July 1, 2022, the Ghana Card will only be the identification card that will be used to undertake transactions at all its licensed and regulated financial institutions in the country.



But reacting to the development on his social media timeline, Hassan Ayariga suggested that the implementation of the directive will exclude some people, particularly foreigners who do not have the Ghana Card from benefitting from bank services.

He thus advocated for other documentation such as the passport and voter ID cards to also be recognized for transactions.



Dr. Hassan Ayariga writes:

What is happening in our nation Ghana. We have passports, we have voters ID cards and now Ghana Cards. Let the government know these documents are proof of identification issued by the government of Ghana. Telecos (MTN) and bank of Ghana cannot reduce acceptance of identification to only Ghana Cards. What form of documents (ID) will they accept from a foreigner who visits Ghana for business or holidays?



It is only in Ghana that only one form of identification will be acceptable for transactions. please don’t mess our nation up. Please remember, No conditions is permanent. Governance is a continuous business.



I have registered for my Ghana card since 2019 till date I don’t have it and am being told to go to the police to report of my missing Ghana card before I can be issued with another one. How can I report of a missing card when I have not received any?



Certainly Our Courts will determine this matter and expect it very soon. No one can force Ghana card on us. Look at how Ghanaians are suffering because of your incompetence.