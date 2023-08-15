BoG picketing: 'Ghanaians are not dumb' - Dennis Miracles slams minority

The Director of Local Government Services at the Office of the President, Dennis Miracles Aboagye has ridiculed the Minority in Parliament and the opposition National Democratic Congress for mounting pressure on the Governors of the Bank of Ghana to resign following a report highlighting the bank's losses to a tune of GH¢60 billion.

"We in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) saw the red flags and have consistently warned of the mismanagement of the financial sector by the Governor of the Central Bank and his team of incompetent deputies," Minority leader, Cassiel Ato Forson told journalists during an event dubbed "Moment of Truth".



He continued; "The Bank of Ghana recorded a staggering loss of GHS60.8 billion, which is equivalent to $6 billion. This is twice the amount we are to receive from our recent IMF bailout.”



The Minority also stated that “the bank has also recorded a negative equity of over GHS55.1 billion. What this simply means is that the Bank of Ghana is insolvent" and additionally blamed the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government stating "the once prestigious Bank of Ghana, the mother of all banks in Ghana, has been bankrupted and collapsed by this NPP economic management team led by Dr Mahamudu Bawumia with the complicity of the Governor of the Central Bank”.



But to Dennis Miracles, what the Minority seeks to achieve won't come to pass as he recounted how President Akufo-Addo saved the lives of millions of Ghanaians during the COVID-19 pandemic through his measures, many of which cost the nation huge money that had to be sourced from the Bank of Ghana to salvage the citizenry.



He emphasized that Ghanaians are wise to remember the President and his government being their savior in their dire and trying times.

"In the very near future, within our lifetime, we as a people of Ghana will remember this government on how we saved the lives of millions of Ghanaians during the global pandemic," he said while delivering his submissions on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' show.



Replying the Minority, Miracles stressed Ghanaians are not "daft" to believe in the opposition party which, to him, has been a thorn in the flesh.



"They are not dumb. When the time comes, they know how to make their decisions. Between the NPP and the NDC, they know who in the midst of crises will be willing to stand by them," he stressed.



