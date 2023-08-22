BoG's issues weighing heavily on our necks – NPP's Owusu Bempah

Deputy Director of Communications for the NPP, Ernest Owusu Bempah

The Deputy Director of Communications for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Ernest Owusu Bempah, has asked the Bank of Ghana (BoG) to present a comprehensive and clearer account of the matters relating to the recent headquarters construction project and the GH¢60.8 billion financial loss incurred in the previous year.

According to a report from adomonline.com, Owusu Bempah stressed that these concerns are causing significant difficulties for the government, particularly its communication team.



As a result, he called on the central bank to communicate in plain language about these ongoing issues.



The Parliamentary Minority has been demanding that the central bank offer explanations regarding its new $ 250 million headquarters project.



Among other inquiries, the Minority is seeking information on the land procurement process for the new headquarters building as well as details about consultants and project managers involved.



“The whole brouhaha with the Bank of Ghana is becoming a problem for the government and party in power and so if they have anything to explain, they should. NPP as a political party we don’t condone wrongdoing, we don’t condone anything to do with alleged malfeasance or corruption.

“This particular issue is becoming an albatross around the neck of the government and the party in power. So, they need to come out clean, the explanation that they are giving, we don’t get it so they should come out and explain better,” he said.



According to him, the governor of the central bank must sit up and come clean so the public can see the good works of the government.



To him, the concerns being raised by the minority and others against BoG are a danger to the NPP in the 2024 general election.



“The Governor of the Bank of Ghana needs to sit up and come clean so that the government will look good. This issue is becoming a danger to the political fortune in the 2024 elections. Financially, we are going through turbulence, but as a party, we have done a lot in managing the economy and then the next day you hear this scandal coming from the Bank of Ghana. As a spokesperson for the NPP, I want to tell the Bank of Ghana to come clean and let us know exactly what is going on. They cannot sit somewhere and be explaining things the way they want.



“There is an allegation of missing money and there is another allegation of building a $250 million headquarters, this is a serious thing. The Bank of Ghana is a big financial economic institution of the state that runs the whole economic activities of this country, he added.

He continued that “So, you cannot just come out and throw issues out there just like that and expect the ordinary Ghanaian to understand what is going on. So, they need to come out clean and let the people of Ghana understand so that party communicators can go out there and explain the issues better.”



The minority and other Civil Society Organisations have chosen Tuesday, September 5, 2023, as the date to march to the head office of the Bank of Ghana to force the Governor, Dr Ernest Addisson and his two deputies to resign from office.



The Minority Leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, on Monday, August 21 wrote to the Accra Regional Command of the Ghana Police Service to notify them of the action to “occupy” the Bank of Ghana.



