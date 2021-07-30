BoNaBoTo releases funds for 2021/2022 scholarship

He urged the beneficiaries of the Fund to take their courses seriously

Source: GNA

The BoNaBoTo, a development-oriented and advocacy association of the people of Bolgatanga, Nangode, Bongo, Tongo, and their environs has released GHc15,000 to be disbursed to its scholarship beneficiaries.

The 2021/2022 subsidy was handed to the BoNaBoTo Education Assistance Funds (BEAF) to be awarded to 10 students in tertiary institutions across the country.



Dr. Andrews Akola, the President of BoNaBoTo at a brief ceremony at the University of Professional Studies in Accra said the BEAF was established in 2006 to mobilize funds to support brilliant but needy students from the area to enable them to have smooth education.



He said the Fund had supported over 250 students since it started disbursement in 2010 and he was happy that one of the beneficiaries had obtained a first-class in the Bolgatanga Technical University.

Dr. Akola noted that education was pivotal in the fight to reduce and or eradicate poverty in the BoNaBoTo area, adding that; “Without education, many of our compatriots who are serving in the top echelons of our society today would not have attained those heights.”



He urged the beneficiaries of the Fund to take their courses seriously to justify the support given to them.



Mr. Simon Peter Adataare, Chairman of the Board of Trustees, expressed unhappiness of the slow pace of contributions to the Fund and encouraged well-meaning Ghanaians and especially indigenes of the area to support the flagship program to sure its sustainability.