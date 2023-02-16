'Boa me na me nsie wo' is what Ofori-Atta is doing – Okudzeto

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa (left), Ken Ofori-Atta (right)

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has berated the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, over his call for pensioners to join the government’s Domestic Debt Exchange Programme.

Ofori-Atta, while addressing pensioner bondholders who were picketing over the involvement of their bonds in the programme, said to the pensioner in Twi, ‘boa me na meboa wo’ which means ‘help me so that I can help you”.



Reacting to the minister's remarks on the floor of Parliament, on Thursday, the North Tongu MP said that Ofori-Atta was rather telling the pensioners that they should help him so that he can bury them.



“What is so annoying when the finance minister met then (the pensioners), all he (the finance minister) had to tell was that ‘boa me na me nboa wo’.

“You are actually doing 'boa me na me nsie wo' and you are saying 'boa me na me nboa wo'… you are taking money from them, people’s hard-earned investments and their life savings and then you add insult to injury.



“Apart from quoting wrong scriptures, scriptures that don’t align with the times, you are adding 'boa me na me nboa wo'. Let the records reflect that what the minister is actually doing is 'boa me na me nsie wo',” he said.



