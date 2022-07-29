Boahen Korkor Royal Family challenges installation of ‘Sunyanimanhemaa’

Nana Joseph Adjebeng Danquah, the spokesman and head of the Nyantakyiwaa gate

Source: GNA

Nana Akosua Duaa Asor Brayie II is not the Paramount Queen Mother of the Sunyani Traditional Area, the Boahen Korkor Royal Family, the Mother gate of the three Sunyani royal families, has asserted.

The royal family, made up of the Akosua Duaa, Kwantwiwaa and Nyantakyiwaa royal gates, said it had activated a court process against what it described as “unlawful installation,” and that until the case was decided in her favour, “Nana Brayie II ceased to be the Paramount Queen Mother of Sunyani.”



“This is because Nana Bosoma Asor Nkrawri II, the Paramount Chief of Sunyani Traditional Area unilaterally chose her as his queen, contrary to the demands of the customs and culture of the Nana Boahen Korkor Royal Family,” the family claimed.



Addressing a news conference in Sunyani on Thursday, the three royal gates said the “supposed Paramount Queen Mother” had not entered the “stool room” for the necessary customary rites to be performed to enable her to take a “stool name” and described her installation as “taboo.”



Flanked by other members of the royal family, Nana Joseph Adjebeng Danquah, the spokesman and head of the Nyantakyiwaa gate, said “it is shocking and embarrassing to observe that, even when she has not been accepted as the Omanhemaa of Sunyani, Nana Brayie II has begun a very tyrannical rule, which, if not checked, can turn Sunyani upside down.”

“The latest of her unwarranted abuse of power that has caused an uproar in Sunyani was ordering some respectable and responsible market women (yam sellers) to lie prostrate before her to apologise for a so-called offense.



“It is very ironic that this act of disrespect for human dignity, and against women, which is unprecedented in the annals of the Boahen Korkor Royal family has been committed by an illegitimate queen,” Nana Danquah stated.



He cautioned the public against dealing with her in the capacity of Omanhemaa until the court case was dealt with.