Board Chairman of GPHA touts facilities at IMaH

Isaac Osei (right).png Board Chairman of GPHA, Isaac Osei (right)

Thu, 12 May 2022 Source: Eye on Port

The Board Chairman of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority, Isaac Osei has praised the world-class facilities at the International Maritime Hospital in Tema.

Isaac Osei, who was appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors of GPHA in 2021, said the facilities at IMaH are comparable to the best around the world, and Ghanaians should choose it as their hospital of choice.

He said, “some of the equipment they have is in very few hospitals in the world and I commend that hospital to various clinics and smaller hospitals so they can refer patients there. It should be a diagnostic centre of preference. It is world-class!”

The Board Chairman of GPHA also expressed excitement at the efficiency of the GPHA Clinic, which has been serving the employees of GPHA and the general public for decades.

“Even though this is a smaller facility, there are very huge things. I commended the General Manager in Charge of Health, especially for how clean the place is. I am very impressed.”

These remarks were made during the Board’s visit to the health facilities under the care of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority to gain first-hand experience of operations there.

Source: Eye on Port
