Board of National Cathedral must resign en bloc to send a message to Akufo-Addo – Ablakwa

Ablakwa raises concerns over composition of National Cathedral Board of Trustees

Cathedral Secretariat dismisses reports that Pastor Mensa Otabil resigned



Ghanaians ask government to prioritize other needs over Cathedral



Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has asked the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral project to resign en bloc on grounds of principle to send a message to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



The MP, in an interview with Accra-based TV3 on June 21, stated that the resignation of the eminent clergy as Board of Trustees will save their reputation considering the murky and controversial situation the Cathedral project find itself in.



In his view, the Cathedral's Board of Trustees do not deserve to be treated in the manner they are being treated regarding their level of involvement with the project.

“I think it will do their image and reputation good [if they resign en bloc to send a message to the President].



“These are people who have built on their own through dint of hardwork…this is hard-won reputation over decades. They don’t deserve what this gov’t is doing to them.



“The dishonesty, the fraudulent misrepresentation, the blatant corruption the inflation of prices…they don’t deserve it. The unconstitutional conduct, the lawlessness…All the talks, look at the national outrage.



“It would be in their best interest [if they resigned]. I’m so sad that this is happening [to] including my own pastor, Reverend Eastwood Anaba who I know does not even take allowances,” Mr. Ablakwa stated.



The National Cathedral project has come under intense public scrutiny as a result of state funds being used for a project considered as President Akufo-Addo’s personal promise to God.

According to North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, nearly GH₵200 million of the taxpayers’ money has so far been spent on the project.



Meanwhile, construction works on the Cathedral site have stalled due to the unavailability of funds.



Current Membership of The Board of Trustees



The updated Board of Trustees list consists of eminent members of the clergy including Apostle Prof. Opoku Onyinah (Chairman), Archbishop Charles Palmer-Buckle (Vice-Chairman), Most Rev. Bishop Justice Ofei Akrofi (member), Rt. Rev. Prof. Emmanuel Martey (member) and Most Rev T. K. Awotwi Pratt(member).



The rest are Rev Prof Cephas Omenyo (member), Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams(member), Rev Dr Joyce Aryee(member), Bishop Dag Heward-Mills(member), Rev Eastwood Anaba(member), Rev Victor Kusi-Boateng(member/secretary), Rev Dr. Frimpong Manso (member) with Dr. Paul Opoku-Mensah as the Executive Director of the Secretariat