Board of UESD charged to give back to community

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, Minister of Education swearing in members of the UESD board

Source: GNA

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, Minister of Education, has charged the University of Environment and Sustainable Development (UESD) to institute a neighbourhood academic institute to interact with communities on career development.

He said the initiative would provide an opportunity for volunteers of the University and faculty members to visit classrooms in the community at least once every three months to motivate the students to learn hard and reach higher pedestals.



Speaking at the inauguration of the newly constituted Board of UESD in Accra, the Minister said it was imperative for the University to offer scholarship opportunities to students in the community as part of its corporate social responsibility in responding to the academic needs of the people.



"Communities that are nearest to you should have the benefit of the University. This will help empower the community in which it operates to be academically sound and contribute to national development," he said.



The Minister urged the Board to lead the transformation of education and guide management in the running of the higher institution of teaching and learning.



He urged them to leave a legacy for their stewardship and work together to address any arising issues, assuring them of government support to succeed.

He charged the Board to construct basic schools to serve the needs of the children of faculty members.



Professor Jonathan Narh Ayertey, Chairman of the Board, commended government for the confidence reposed in them and pledged to work to meet their mandate.



The Professor said the Board would work hard to facilitate the construction of the school project to attract faculty members to the University.



The Board is made up of representatives of the various stakeholders including the Senior and Junior Staff, Convocation (professorial and non- professorial and non-teaching), Alumni, Ghana Tertiary Education Commission, Government Nominees, Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools, Graduate Students’ Association of Ghana, ALUMNI, and Students’ Representative Council.