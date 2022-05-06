Boards of public Secondary Schools have become redundant under Free SHS – Prof Aryeetey

Former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Prof Ernest Aryeetey

Former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Prof Ernest Aryeetey, has said one of the major impediments of the Free SHS policy is that public school boards have been rendered redundant by the system.



This he explains is because the Ghana Education Service takes decisions for schools across the country without significant input from any particular school. He believes this has worsened the quality of education under the Free SHS policy.



"The system of governance at public schools does not provide enough incentive for the schools to want to excel…there is no public secondary school in Ghana where the school boards run the school. The school boards don't run the school.

"They don't take any important decisions. All the important decisions are taken by the Ministry of Education and the Ghana Education Service," he said.



Prof Ernest Aryeetey made these comments during the 10th Leadership Dialogue Series organised by the Centre for Social Justice (CSJ), a left of centre policy think tank on the topic ,"Ghana's Educational System: Current State and Future Aspirations”.



Another former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Professor Ivan Addae-Mensah, has also said the current nature of the free Senior High School programme is a significant disservice to Ghana's education system.



Prof Addae-Mensah said that the Free SHS policy had become a drain on the economy and is largely ineffective.



Although the policy consumes a considerable share of government revenue, there have been reports by analysts and graduates of crucial challenges. Many analysts believe the government has spent more than GH¢10 billion has been spent to keep it running since 2017.