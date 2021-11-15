Boat accident: GES interdicts headmaster

Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Professor Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa

The Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Professor Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa, says the headmaster of St Charles Lwanga R/C Junior High School, Jashain Emmanuel, who sent some 31 pupils to his farm last Friday, has breached the Service’s code of conduct.

As a result, he will face punitive sanctions for his misjudgment.



But before then, the Service is interdicting him until a committee, which will be soon set up, finishes its investigations.



“We are saying that it is a violation of our code of conduct – 3.7 talks about our code of conduct – and it’s a violation of it [because] you are not supposed to use children for labour,” he told journalists on arrival in Saboba to visit families of victims of the deadly boat disaster.



“Once you have done that we are going to apply the rules and regulations to ensure that the proper thing is done.

“We have asked that he should be interdicted and then a committee put in place to investigate the matters.”



On their way back from the headmaster’s rice farm on Friday, November 12, 10 of the junior high school students drowned after one of the boats carrying them capsized on the Mabor River. Nine bodies have seen been retrieved and buried at the River’s bank.



Headmaster Jashain Emmanuel subsequently turned himself in and was arrested.



He was arraigned before a Tamale Magistrate Court on Monday and was remanded into prison custody to reappear on Monday, November 29.