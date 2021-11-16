Boat disaster: Families forgiving headteacher won’t end court case – Lawyer

The lawyer insists that the family of the pupils could be used as witnesses

Legal practitioner Justice Abdulai has explained that the families of the nine pupils who died as a result of drowning in Saboba cannot claim they have forgiven the culprit for the case to be abandoned by the court.

Lawyer Abdulai said the families could be used as witnesses because the prosecutors may need some information on the victims.



The headmaster of St Charles Lwanga R/C Junior High School, Jashain Emmanuel, who sent some 31 pupils to his farm last Friday, has since been interdicted by the Ghana Education Service for breaching its code of conduct.



He was arraigned before a Tamale Magistrate Court on Monday and remanded into prison custody to reappear on Monday, November 29, but some family members of the victims say they have forgiven him and would not follow the case.

Sharing his thoughts on the development on 3FM’s Sunrise hosted by Alfred Ocansey, Justice Abdulai explained that “more investigations would be done by the investigators.”



“They [families] will be used as witnesses and if they refuse, nothing can be against them. It is insignificant in the case because criminal cases are between the state and the culprit. They can give evidence though.”