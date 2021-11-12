Boat mishap on River Oti claims lives of 10 BECE candidates

Police are still searching for three students believed to have drowned

Ten Junior High students drowned in the River Oti on Friday, November 12, 2021, when their boat capsized.

Citi News reports that the incident took place in the Saboba District of the Northern Region and originally involved 30 students.



The students who are due to write the Basic Education Certificate Examination, BECE, were returning home after being sent to work on a teacher's farm.



The Citi FM reporter said the teacher in question was helping police with the rescue and had not been interrogated at the time he was filing his report on Friday evening.

So far Police rescue efforts have gotten seven of the bodies with the search for the three remaining ongoing as of 19:00 GMT.



The report noted that the bodies of the deceased had been sent to the Police Station. The twenty other students who managed to swim to safety are said to be okay.