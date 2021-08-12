Boateng Gyan warns NDC over NPP’s ‘Break the 8’

Former National Organiser of the NDC, Yaw Boateng Gyan

Former National Organiser of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Yaw Boateng Gyan has cautioned the leadership of the party about the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) ahead of the 2024 general elections

Speaking on Dwaboase on Power FM hosted by Oheneba Boamah Bennieh, Gyan, one of the leading members of the NDC cautioned the NDC to be on the alert and face the NPP with compelling ideas that will resonate with Ghanaians so they can vote the party back to power.



The NDC lost the 2020 elections to Nana Akufo-Addo who is serving a second term after beating former president John Mahama by a little over 500,000 votes in December last year.



After three months of litigation, the Supreme Court upheld the victory of Akufo-Addo and the NPP in an election that was characterised by pockets of violence in some parts of the country that led to the death of a few persons in Techiman South and Ablekuma Central.



The NDC holds the view that the election was rigged to favour the NPP but the governing party insists they won on fairgrounds, calling for an all hand on deck approach to retain power beyond 2024.



NPP has coined the phrase “Breaking the 8 or Break the 8′ to rally support from all party members and fanatics to help them achieve their dream.

But Yaw Boateng Gyan argues that “Break the 8′ can break the NDC in the sense that the NPP is planning to use every means necessary to retain power despite the hardships that have led to series of agitations in the country.



“I have heard these people [the NPP] talk about ‘break the 8’ campaign aimed at us,” he said “These people are dangerous and whatever they say they will do, they are able to do it.”



He said if the NDC does not review their election strategy, the NPP can triumph over them through spurious means, citing the violence recorded during the last elections.



“They are not saying they will break the 8 for saying sake,” Boateng Gyan insisted.



Vice-president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia recently told members of the New Patriotic Party that they can break the 8-year record when all fanatics work hard at it.

Speaking at a TESCON meeting in Cape Coast on Saturday, 7 August 2021, Dr Bawumia said: “I am very sure all of us gathered here are not dreaming that the ‘Break the 8’ mantra will end as one of the platitudes in politics”.



“It rather calls for a united party that rises above pettiness, rancour, selfishness, and any other associated intra-party vices”, he said while anticipating a massive win for the party, 8 months after winning the polls.



“breaking the 8 is a political pursuit that requires us to gird our loins together, build a strong party and deliver competently on our mandate”.



“The President and I are committed to breaking the 8 and I implore you, cherished patriot to commit to same,” he added.



It is for these reasons that Yaw Boateng Gyan is re-orienting the NDC leadership about what he describes as the “spurious ways of the NPP.”