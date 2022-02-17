Bobie Ansah & Co arrest: 'The law has started working' - 'Excited' Allotey Jacobs praises gov't

Former NDC Central Regional Chairman, Bernard Allotey Jacobs has thrown his weight behind the Police over their recent actions on persons who make defamatory statements.

The Police, under the leadership of IGP George Akuffo Dampare, have gone all out on apprehending anybody whose utterances could potentially cause chaos.



As a result, the Police on Thursday, February 10, 2022, arrested Kwabena Bobie Ansah, a Presenter at Accra FM, for alleging that First and Second Ladies, Rebecca Akufo-Addo and Samira Bawumia have stolen State lands.



He has been charged with offensive conduct.



The convener of the popular #FixTheCountry protest, Oliver Barker-Vormawor was also on Friday arrested after making comments on social media about plotting a coup and is charged with treason felony.



NPP Bono Regional Chairman Kwame Baffoe, popularly called ''Abronye DC'', is also charged him with two counts of publication of false news and offensive conduct conducive to the breach of peace over his claims that former President John Mahama is involved in a coup plot.

He is expected to appear in court on Wednesday, February 16.



Speaking on the Wednesday edition of Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'', Allotey Jacobs sounded happy about the Police arrest, stressing ''the law has started working''.



According to him, ''what the Police is doing is in the right direction''.



''The law has started working and it should work and all of us must support the law to work. Ghana doesn't belong to anyone and there's nobody above the law. Once we have all taken a referendum and agreed to a constitutional democracy, we should all respect the law and respect people's rights and freedom. But where your freedom ends, somebody's freedom starts'', he added.



