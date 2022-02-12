Bobie Ansah breaks silence after being released on bail

Kwabena Bobie Ansah has been released on a GH¢50,000 bail

Police arrest Bobie Ansah

Bobie Ansah released



Court grants Bobie Ansah a GH¢50,000 bail



Accra FM journalist, Kwabena Bobie Ansah has spoken following his release from police custody on a GH¢50,000.



The journalist in a series of Facebook posts has sent a word of appreciation to persons who supported him after his arrest on Thursday, as well as explaining his side of events leading to his arrest.



Despite being silent on the cause of the allegation he made leading to his arrest, Bobie Ansah emphasized that he never turned down a police invitation as reported by the police on Friday.

According to the journalist who has been charged with the publication of false news and offensive conduct, the police about two weeks ago contacted his employers – Class Media Group, requesting for tapes of a show he aired in which he accused the first and second ladies of appropriating state lands.



He said the police later contacted him personally on February 10, 2022, and after discussions, it was agreed he meets the Cantonments police crime officer on Monday, February 14, 2022 because he was out of the capital.



He narrated that will making preparations for the meeting with the police on Monday, he was picked up after he had finished hosting his Citizen Show on Thursday night.



Meanwhile, the journalist was put before a Kaneshie court on Friday where he was granted a GH¢50,000 bail.



His case has been adjourned to March 14, 2022.

Read Bobie Ansah’s post below:



The police service about two weeks ago wrote to CMG requesting for a video I aired on my show concerning the land under discussions which we provided.



Now, I saw a missed call notification on my phone on the 10th of this month (Thursday) around 8am, and I called back out of courtesy, the respondent mentioned his name as Sup. Asare from the national crime office, and further directed me to go and see the cantoments police crime officer for some discussions, actually he sounded incoherent but I think it's trivial for me to dwell on it.



I didn't have the contact of the latter officer @ cantonments and asked Sup. Asare to furnish me the contact which he did and I still have his message on my phone as an evidence. Apparently I was out of town and was setting off back to Accra, however I did the needful and called the man called Mr Appeatu, we had a very fruitful discussions on the phone and concluded that we can meet on this coming Monday morning. So I psyched myself for a Monday meeting only for me to come face to face with such an arrest.



Thank you folks

Note: I have screenshot the message sent to me by Sup. Asare and will put it out @ the appropriate time.



Viva guys!



We grind!



I am just defusing the falsehood put out in the name of the police service.



Thank you