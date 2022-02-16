Bobie Ansah jabs Manasseh Azure for ignoring 'reckless behaviour of Akufo-Addo'

Accra FM presenter, Kwabena Bobie Ansah

Bobie Ansah arrested by police

Bobie describes Manessah Azure as a ‘gutter journalist'



Manasseh walked away as a free man after accusing Mahama of taking bribe, Bobie Ansah



Embattled Accra FM presenter, Kwabena Bobie Ansah has slammed investigative journalist, Manesseh Azure Awuni for not acknowledging what he describes as 'the reckless behaviour' of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



According to him, Manessaeh Azure can be described as a “gutter journalist” after he peddled falsehood about former President John Dramani Mahama yet walked away as a free man under the latter’s regime.



In a Facebook post, Kwabena Bobie Ansah said Manesseh Azure ignorantly campaigned for Nana Akufo-Addo to win an election, only for him to turn around and claim that you have been scammed.



“Gutter journalism is when Manasseh Azure was used by the then opposition party to malign Prez Mahama for taking a bribe which turns out to be false and yet walked away as a free man because his victim is a reasonable person and a democrat,” he wrote.

He added that “Gutter journalism is when you claim to be a seasoned journalist and yet couldn’t decipher the reckless behavior of Akufo Addo in opposition and ignorantly campaigned for him to win an election, only for you to turn around and claim that you have been scammed. I will pause here.”



Bobie Ansah was arrested by the police on January 11, 2022, after hosting the ‘Citizen Show’, together with three others, for allegedly making derogatory statements against some individuals.



According to the police, their investigations revealed that the said statements made by the host and his guests were false.



Police say Kwabena Bobie Ansah and the three others involved in the case were invited to assist police with investigations on several occasions, but they failed to honour the invitation.



He has been charged with the publication of false news and offensive conduct.