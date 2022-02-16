Bobie Ansah saga: Pratt blasts police over style of arrest

Seasoned journalist, Kwesi Pratt has condemned the approach used by the police in arresting people, particularly regarding the recent arrest of journalist Bobie Ansah.

Kwabena Bobie Ansah, a presenter at Accra FM, was on Thursday, February 10, 2022, arrested for alleging that First and Second Ladies, Rebecca Akufo-Addo and Samira Bawumia have stolen State lands.



He also posted on Facebook that ''this current judicial system is corrupt and made up of crooks and criminals, led by a corrupt Chief Justice who's struggling to purge himself from a $5 thievery allegations. Facts are sacred''.



He is charged with offensive conduct.



Reacting to the arrest during a panel discussion on Peace FM's morning show ''Kokrokoo'', Kwesi Pratt snapped over the police picking up the journalist at late hours.



According to him, the police have developed this trend of arresting people late or on a Friday so they detain them in the cell.

''They wait till 11pm in the night and come to arrest you because, no matter what, you must sleep in the cell. Sometimes, they will arrest you on a Friday so that you sleep in the cell. What's style is that? Doesn't the police have the capacity to arrest someone like Bobie Ansah during day time? If they had to arrest him, did they have to arrest him in the manner in which he was arrested? I doubt!'', he said.



He admonished the police to put paid to such character.



He also questioned the fairness of the police to arrest some journalists while they leave others off the hook for similar or even worse conduct.



''In the application of the law, there should be an element of fairness. Are these people who have been arrested the only ones who have made false statements or written something that is false?...Why is it that some people are not arrested when they lie or engage in a wrongdoing?'', he asked.



